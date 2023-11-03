BioWorld - Friday, November 3, 2023
Uniquest divulges new SYK inhibitors

Nov. 3, 2023
Uniquest Pty Ltd. has synthesized tyrosine-protein kinase SYK inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of allergy, cancer, fungal infections, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, liver, lung and periodontal diseases, among others.
