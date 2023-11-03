BioWorld - Friday, November 3, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Alesta Therapeutics describes new GCN2 inhibitors for cancer

Nov. 3, 2023
No Comments
Alesta Therapeutics BV has identified eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2-α kinase 4 (GCN2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents