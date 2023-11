Immuno-oncology

TAC-003, a potent targeted immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of Nectin-4-expressing tumors

At the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s annual meeting, researchers from Tallac Therapeutics Inc. reported the discovery of TAC-003, a novel Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist and Nectin-4-specific antibody conjugate, being developed as cancer immunotherapy candidate.