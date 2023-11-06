BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Monday, November 6, 2023
Immuno-oncology
CSPC Pharmaceutical’s SYS-6011 cleared to enter clinic in China for solid tumors
Nov. 6, 2023
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.’s SYS-6011 has been cleared by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to enter clinical trials in China for solid tumors.
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Cancer
Immuno-oncology
Monoclonal antibody