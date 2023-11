Biomarkers

Upgrading the disease-gene association between CDK9 and CHARGE-like syndrome

Previous studies have identified a homozygous CDK9 variant in 5 different families (4 Arabic and 1 Japanese) with CHARGE syndrome, suggesting that CDK9 could be a causative gene in autosomal recessive CHARGE-like syndrome. Researchers from the University of Kuwait and affiliated organizations thus aimed to further investigate this disease-gene association.