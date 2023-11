Immuno-oncology

First preclinical data on GQ-1007 for cancer immunotherapy

Researchers from Genequantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. have presented the first preclinical data on GQ-1007, an antibody immune agonist conjugate (AIAC) targeting HER2, for the treatment of cancer. GQ-1007 is an anti-HER2 antibody conjugated via Genequantum’s highly stable linker and enzymatic conjugation technology to a Toll-like receptor 7/8 (TLR7/8) agonist.