De novo variants in DDX39B linked to new neurodevelopmental syndrome

The DDX39B gene belongs to the DExD/H-box family of ATP-dependent RNA helicases, playing a vital role in mRNA processing. DDX39B is a component of the TRanscription-EXport (TREX) protein complex, whose pathogenic variants have been recently associated with neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders.