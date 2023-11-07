BioWorld - Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Cancer Research UK and KWF Dutch Cancer Society partner to advance cancer therapeutics into clinic

Nov. 7, 2023
No Comments
Cancer Research UK and the KWF Dutch Cancer Society (KWF) have established a new multi-project strategic partnership to advance promising therapeutic agents for cancer.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Cancer