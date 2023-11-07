BioWorld - Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Immuno-oncology

GI-108, an IL-2-based bifunctional agent that restores cytotoxic activity of immunosuppressed immune cells in TME

Nov. 7, 2023
Researchers from GI Innovation Inc. have developed GI-108, a novel bispecific fusion protein designed to augment antitumor immunity.
BioWorld Science Conferences Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Cancer Immuno-oncology