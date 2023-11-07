BioWorld - Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Bristol Myers Squibb acquires Orum’s GSPT1 degrader ORM-6151 for AML and MDS

Nov. 7, 2023
No Comments
Orum Therapeutics Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb Co. has acquired Orum’s ORM-6151 program.
BioWorld Science Cancer Immuno-oncology