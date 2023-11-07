BioWorld - Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Enanta Pharmaceuticals patent describes new antiviral compounds

Nov. 7, 2023
No Comments
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has patented heterocyclic compounds potentially useful for the treatment of metapneumovirus (MPV), influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents