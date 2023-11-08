BioWorld - Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Ausbiotech 2023: Investors riff about bridging gaps in Aussie biotech ecosystem

Nov. 7, 2023
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
What’s it going to take for Australia’s biotech industry to be more self-sufficient? Although Australia is far away from the rest of the world, no one is an island when it comes to biotechnology, Ausbiotech CEO Lorraine Chiroiu said during the Ausbiotech 2023 conference held in Brisbane Nov. 1-3. Investors gathered to riff about what they were looking for in Australian biotech investments and what needs to change for the sector to be sustainable. All agreed that the science in Australia is top-notch but that the ecosystem needs more investment to be competitive.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Conferences Financings Australia