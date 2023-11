Biontech gains rights to Biotheus’ PD-L1/VEGF bispecific in potential $1B+ deal

Demand for its COVID-19 vaccine might be declining, but Biontech SE is putting its revenue to good use, picking up rights to a bispecific antibody candidate from Biotheus Inc. in exchange for $55 million up front and potentially more than $1 billion in development, regulatory and sales milestones.