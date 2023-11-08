BioWorld - Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Genetic/Congenital

Grace Science’s gene therapy for NGLY1 deficiency cleared to enter clinic in US

Nov. 8, 2023
No Comments
Grace Science LLC has received FDA clearance of its IND application for GS-100, an AAV9 gene replacement therapy for the treatment of NGLY1 deficiency.
