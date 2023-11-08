BioWorld - Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Prism Biolab patents Notch signaling inhibitors

Nov. 8, 2023
No Comments
Prism Biolab Co. Ltd. has identified new 7-membered ring-fused compounds acting as Notch signaling inhibitors and reported to be potentially useful for the treatment of neuronal injury and neurodegenerative diseases.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents