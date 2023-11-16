BioWorld - Thursday, November 16, 2023
Jefferies 2023 London Healthcare Conference

Siemens focused on transforming Diagnostic business CFO says

Nov. 15, 2023
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Siemens Healthineers AG appears to be committed to its Diagnostics business after Jochen Schmitz, CFO, pushed back at rumors speculating that the German company was looking at options for the underperforming segment, including a sale.
