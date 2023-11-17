BioWorld - Friday, November 17, 2023
2023 Artificial Intelligence Summit

Uncertainty drives concerns over bias risk in artificial intelligence

Nov. 16, 2023
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s approach to bias covers a large swath of territory, including the potential for bias to creep invisibly into artificial intelligence (AI) products. Yarmela Pavlovic, vice president for global regulatory affairs at Medtronic plc, said at this year’s Artificial Intelligence Summit that regulators may be more wary of the potential hazards of bias in AI compared to non-AI software simply because of the difficulty in anticipating how bias might affect the function of these advanced algorithms.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Artificial intelligence U.S. FDA