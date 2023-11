VEITHsymposium

Xeltis’ vascular Axess graft implant sees no infection after one year

One-year data from Xeltis AG’s first-in-human Axess vascular conduit trial showed outstanding results in patients with end stage renal disease who were deemed unsuitable for arteriovenous (AV) fistula creation. The results, presented at the VEITHsymposium in New York, showed 100% secondary patency, 78% primary assisted patency and no infections were observed in data from 20 patients implanted with the Axess conduit.