BioWorld - Wednesday, November 8, 2023
GC Biopharma files for approval of first homegrown anthrax vaccine

Nov. 8, 2023
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korea may soon gain its first domestically developed anthrax vaccine by GC Biopharma Corp., with the Korean biotech having filed Nov. 1 with the MFDS for approval of its novel recombinant protein anthrax vaccine called GC-1109.
