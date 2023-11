Durect cites ‘midstream’ change in alcohol-associated hepatitis trial miss

While executives of Durect Corp. plugged “compelling” reduction in mortality from a phase IIb study testing DNMT inhibitor larsucosterol in severe alcohol-associated hepatitis and looked ahead to a potential registrational trial, investors focused on the fact that the study, called Ahfirm, fell short of statistical significance on both primary and secondary endpoints, sending shares (NASDAQ:DRRX) down 79%.