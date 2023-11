Lumos lights up pediatric growth hormone deficiency with oral phase II data

Lumos Pharma Inc.’s novel approach with LUM-201 in pediatric growth hormone deficiency paid off in top-line results, and the company is laying the groundwork for a phase III study next year. Pisit “Duke” Pitukcheewanont, senior vice president of global clinical development and medical affairs for Lumos, told BioWorld that the ability of LUM-201 to generate hormone at the normal range, promoting growth comparable to standard-of-care daily or weekly injections is “groundbreaking.”