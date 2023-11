Cancer

PTPN1/2 inhibitors described in Nerio Therapeutics patent

Nerio Therapeutics Inc. has patented new tyrosine-protein phosphatase non-receptor type 1 (PTPN1; PTP-1B) and/or tyrosine-protein phosphatase non-receptor type 2 (PTPN2; TCPTP) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, type 2 diabetes, obesity and metabolic diseases.