Cancer

Suzhou Genhouse Bio patents new HDAC inhibitors

Work at Suzhou Genhouse Bio Co. Ltd. has led to the discovery of oxadiazole compounds acting as histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitors and thus reported to be potentially useful for the treatment of cancer, asthma, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, pulmonary fibrosis and psoriasis, among others.