Friday, November 10, 2023
Deregulated sugar metabolism pathway provides new cancer target

Nov. 10, 2023
By Subhasree Nag
A team of scientists at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School has discovered the putative cancer target UDP-glucuronate decarboxylase 1 (UXS1) in cancer cells expressing high levels of UDP-glucose 6-dehydrogenase (UGDH). UXS1 is a Golgi enzyme that appears downstream of UGDH and converts UDP-glucuronate (UDPGA) to UDP-xylose. The study also showed that UXS1 not only cleared away UDPGA but also limited its production through negative feedback on UGDH. They published their results on Oct. 25, 2023, in the online edition of Nature.
