Infection

Novel antibiotic strategy targets nonessential enzyme in B. burgdorferi upon light activation

Traditionally developed antibiotics generally act inhibiting essential bacterial enzymes. However, new strategies are urgently needed to discover novel antibiotics against bacterial infections, such as Lyme disease caused by Borrelia burgdorferi. The chaperone high-temperature protein G (HtpG) is a nonessential bacterial protein containing a desirable druggable domain.