Gastrointestinal

First GPCR target nominated for therapeutic development under Sosei and Kallyope’s GI collaboration

Sosei Group Corp. and Kallyope Inc. have announced the successful identification, validation and nomination of a first G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) target to enter a therapeutic discovery program for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The nominated target will advance into a structure-based drug discovery program.