Immuno-oncology

DM-005, a bispecific ADC with robust efficacy in preclinical models

Researchers from Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co. Ltd. and Doma Biopharmaceutical (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. reported the discovery and preclinical data of DM-005, a novel fully human EGFR × MET bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) being developed for the treatment of cancer.