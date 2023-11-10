BioWorld - Friday, November 10, 2023
Hematologic

Sirius files to begin first-in-human study of candidate for thromboembolic disorders

Nov. 10, 2023
Sirius Therapeutics Inc. has submitted an application in Australia to begin a first-in-human trial of SRSD-107 for the prevention and treatment of thromboembolic disorders.
