Neurology/Psychiatric

HGF preconditioning and hiPSC-NS/PC transplantation show promise for spinal cord injury

Previous research found that transplanting human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neural stem/progenitor cells (hiPSC-NS/PCs) promoted motor functional recovery in animal models of spinal cord injury (SCI). hiPSC-NS/PC transplantation has been recently evaluated for subacute SCI in a first clinical trial. However, animal studies revealed that the effectiveness of NS/PC transplantation varies depending on the state of the injured spinal microenvironment, with reduced therapeutic effects in severe models. Hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) is a potent growth factor that promotes tissue regeneration through the MET receptor and constitutes an interesting candidate to enhance the efficacy of NS/PC transplantation.