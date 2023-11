Neurology/Psychiatric

Vertex discloses new Nav1.8 channel blockers in patent

Sodium channel protein type 10 subunit α (SCN10A; Nav1.8) blockers have been reported in a Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. patent as potentially useful for the treatment of pain, arrhythmia, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, cough, urinary incontinence and multiple sclerosis.