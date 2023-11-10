BioWorld - Friday, November 10, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

5-HT1A receptor agonists revealed in Mindset Pharma patent

Nov. 10, 2023
No Comments
Mindset Pharma Inc. has patented new indoline derivatives acting as 5-HT1A receptor agonists and thus reported to be useful for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents