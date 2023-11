Regulatory actions for Nov. 13, 2023

Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Alvotech, Blueprint, Bristol Myers, Eli Lilly, Entera Bio, Lipella, Lyell, Maia, Merck & Co., Mirati, Pacira, Pharming, Rznomics, Sirius, Stada, Takeda, UCB, Valneva.