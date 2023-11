FDA approves Takeda’s fruquintinib in third-line metastatic colorectal cancer

The U.S. FDA approved Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s Fruzaqla (fruquintinib) nearly 20 days ahead of its Nov. 30 PDUFA date for adults with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer. “Fruzaqla is the first targeted therapy approved in the U.S. for mCRC regardless of biomarker status or prior types of therapies in more than a decade,” Stefanie Granado, head of Takeda’s U.S. Oncology business unit, told BioWorld.