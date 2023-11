ACIP next as FDA clears Valneva chikungunya vaccine

With Valneva SE’s accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for chikungunya vaccine Ixchiq, attention turned to the February 2024 meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which will vote on the product. A single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine, Ixchiq is designed to prevent disease caused by the virus in people 18 and older who are at increased risk of exposure to the bug.