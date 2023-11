Cargo IPO raises $281M for next generation CAR T-cell therapies

In one of the larger biopharma IPOs in 2023, Cargo Therapeutics Inc. pulled in $281.3 million on Nov. 10, selling 18.75 million shares at $15 each, the low end of its price range. The market debut comes just eight months after the San Mateo, Calif.-based company raised $200 million in an oversubscribed series A round.