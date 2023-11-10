BioWorld - Friday, November 10, 2023
October 2023 sets new record with biopharma deal value nearing $45B

Nov. 10, 2023
By Amanda Lanier
October marked a historic milestone for the biopharma industry, with deal values hitting $44.91 billion. It was the highest amount ever recorded by BioWorld, topping a deal value of $42.45 billion in December 2022.
