Immvira moves intravenous oHSV into phase II for cancer

Immvira Group Co. plans to progress its intravenous oncolytic herpes simplex virus (oHSV) MVR-T3011-IV to phase II trials after completing a phase I study in the U.S. in patients with late-stage solid tumors. The Shenzhen, China-based company is the first to conduct clinical trials via intravenous administration of oHSVs.