Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Aclaris quits MK2 bid after phase II failure in RA

Nov. 13, 2023
By Randy Osborne
The blowup in phase II with Aclaris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s oral MK2 inhibitor zunsemetinib (ATI-450) for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) sent shares (NASDAQ:ACRS) into a tailspin and sparked Wall Street speculation about the firm’s other mid-stage prospect. Wayne, Pa.-based Aclaris’ stock ended Nov. 13 at 64 cents, down $4.11, or 86%, after investors learned that ATI-450 missed the study’s primary and secondary endpoints. Development of the candidate, which was also under phase IIa investigation in psoriatic arthritis, will be stopped.
