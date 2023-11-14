BioWorld - Tuesday, November 14, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Adverse events dampen early readout for Verve’s cholesterol-lowering base-editing approach

Nov. 13, 2023
By Jennifer Boggs
No Comments
For Verve Therapeutics Inc., the good news was the first human proof-of-concept data for a single-course in vivo base-editing treatment, presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions over the weekend, showed treatment with VERVE-101 led to promising dose-dependent reductions in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The bad news was to be found in the safety data for the 10 patients treated to date, which included a myocardial infarction in one patient deemed potentially related to treatment.
BioWorld Clinical Cardiovascular