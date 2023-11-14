BioWorld - Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Wegovy cuts down on heart attacks, shows diverse cardio benefits

Nov. 13, 2023
More details of Novo Nordisk A/S’ phase III Select trial indicate that risk reductions in major adverse cardiovascular events were achieved regardless of age, gender, ethnicity and starting body mass index when obese and overweight patients were treated with Wegovy (semaglutide, 2.4 mg). Statistical significance was seen, however, only with the reduction of heart attacks and not other measures that were part of the trial.
BioWorld Clinical Cardiovascular Obesity