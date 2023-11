Nephrology

ICA-264, a novel APOL1 inhibitor for the prevention of proteinuria

G1 and G2 genetic variants of the human APOL1 gene have been previously associated with an increased risk of developing chronic kidney diseases (CKD) in the African American population, and recent studies have shown that inhibition of APOL1 ion channel function could represent a novel therapeutic strategy for the treatment of patients with APOL1-like nephropathies.