CIRM grant supports Ray Therapeutics’ development of visual optogenetic gene therapy for geographic atrophy

Ray Therapeutics Inc. has been awarded a $4 million grant by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to help advance development of the company’s optogenetics technology platform and support progression of RTX-021 for the treatment of geographic atrophy, the advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).