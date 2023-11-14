Ocular

Inflammasome Therapeutics’ inflammasome inhibitor cleared to enter clinic for geographic atrophy

Inflammasome Therapeutics Inc. has received FDA clearance to begin a phase I/II trial of the company’s inflammasome inhibitor for the treatment of geographic atrophy, the most severe form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). This is the first clinical trial of an inflammasome inhibitor to treat geographic atrophy. The company’s sustained-release implant contains the first of a new class of inflammasome inhibitor drugs, Kamuvudines, developed by the company and designed to halt the multiple processes that cause geographic atrophy.