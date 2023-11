Endocrine/Metabolic

Discovery and evaluation of chalcone derivatives as oral hCYP3A4 inhibitors

The activity of the human drug-metabolizing enzyme cytochrome P450 3A4 (hCYP3A4) can seriously compromise the therapeutic effect of several drugs. Although CYP3A4 inhibitors may improve the in vivo efficacy of hCYP3A4-substrate drugs, most of them trigger serious adverse effects.