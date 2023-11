Cancer

Rome Therapeutics presents new inhibitors of LINE1 or HERV-K reverse transcriptase

Rome Therapeutics Inc. has divulged didehydro-3’-deoxy-4’-ethynylthymidines acting as LINE-1 retrotransposable element ORF1 protein (L1RE1) and/or HERV-K reverse transcriptase inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease and neurological disorders.