Neurology/Psychiatric

Mindset Pharma discovers new 5-HT2A receptor agonists

Mindset Pharma Inc. has described indoline derivatives acting as 5-HT2A receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of anhedonia, anorexia nervosa, epilepsy, fragile X syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress, stroke and Alzheimer’s disease, among others.