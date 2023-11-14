BioWorld - Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Vectory Therapeutics closes series A financing to advance vectorized antibody into clinic

Nov. 14, 2023
No Comments
Vectory Therapeutics BV has closed a €129 million ($138 million) series A financing to advance its vectorized antibody programs in neurodegenerative diseases.
BioWorld Science Financings Neurology/psychiatric Antibody Series A