BioWorld Infectious Disease Index (BIDI)

Acurx surges 250% as BIDI hits lowest point of the year

The BioWorld Infectious Disease Index (BIDI) jumped 13.04% at the end of January and has been mostly on a downturn since, echoing trends that BioWorld analysis noted last year. BIDI ended October down 47.98%, lower than the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which were down 12.31% and 0.28%, respectively.