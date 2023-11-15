BioWorld - Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Endocrine/Metabolic

Mitophagy inducer prolongs life and prevents neurodegeneration

Nov. 15, 2023
By Mar de Miguel
A new derivative of coumarin, a natural plant product abundant in cinnamon, could hold the key to healthy aging. Researchers at the Buck Institute have shown that it extended life span and prevented neurodegenerative disease in worms and mice. The drug, a TFEB gene inducer called MIC, promoted mitochondria recycling (mitophagy) but also interacted with lysosomes, which could have multiple applications. The scientists published the results of this aging and mitophagy study on Nov. 13, 2023, in Nature Aging.
