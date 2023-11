Neurology/Psychiatric

Solid Biosciences gains IND clearance for SGT-003 gene therapy in Duchenne

Solid Biosciences Inc. has received FDA clearance of its IND application for SGT-003, the company’s next-generation gene therapy candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The planned first-in-human phase I/II trial will enroll pediatric patients with DMD to receive SGT-003 as a one-time intravenous infusion.